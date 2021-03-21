Menu
Jerry Lee Shelton
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Jerry Lee Shelton

Jerry Lee Shelton, 79, of Pelham, North Carolina, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 19, 2021 at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation, Eden, N.C.

Jerry was born in Yanceyville, North Carolina on July 10, 1941, a son to the late Clem Bryant Shelton and Annie Smith Shelton.

Jerry graduated from Cobb Memorial High School and attended Danville Technical Institute. He retired from Sears Roebuck, Inc. with 25 years of service. Then, he owned and operated Shelton's Store in Providence, N.C. Later, he worked as a Service Supervisor in Regional Maintenance with the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He forged many friendships in the midst of hard work, a story or a good joke.

As a faithful Christian, Jerry lived a life of service to his church and community. He offered help in various church roles, from building and repairing at his home church, Shady Grove United Methodist, to helping build a church on a Mission trip to Jamaica. However, one of his favorite ways to serve was to prepare biscuits for the monthly United Methodist Men's and Women's breakfast or any occasion where a hearty breakfast was needed. For years and up until a few weeks before his death, Jerry shared his talents by working hard to fix whatever needed fixing (wood, metal, appliances) and trying to save parts or money for whomever he was helping - his family, church or neighbors.

On May 20, 1962, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Judith Marion Atkins Shelton. He lived a life of hard work and determination to provide for his wife, daughter and beloved grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Clem Bryant Shelton II and a daughter, Amy Lee Shelton, born sleeping.

Jerry is survived by his loving, faithful wife, Judy; daughter, Emily Shelton Pruitt and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Alexzander Shelton Pruitt and Allyson Marilouse Pruitt; sisters, Delores S. Dameron and Carol S. Lambert, and husband, Bobby; numerous nieces and nephews; and feline companion, Charlie Cup.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paula Landman, Nurse Navigator at UNC Oncology, and Patricia Moshenek, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation, and all those that extended such compassionate care and professionalism.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with the Reverend Melinda Ivey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence, 195 Bob Gauldin Road, Pelham.

The family suggests donations be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1705 Shady Grove Road, Providence, North Carolina 27315.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church
VA
Mar
23
Burial
Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry for the passing of your Brother Delores, My thoughts and Prayers are with you and the family at this difficult time !
Deborah B. Smith
April 2, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for the family. Jerry would always throw his hand up when he saw you, was easy to talk to, and always brought us fresh vegetables when his garden came in. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and will be missed.
Bill, Loretta Moon
March 21, 2021
I'm very thankful to have known Jerry not only as family but someoneI talk with on the job when I worked at Durham Correctional Center and at his home from time to time. He will be missed, he always had a smile on his face and waved as he pass- ed by my house. Judy, Emily my my prayer's are with you and my family is here for you.
James Paschall & Family
March 21, 2021
Gloria Hodges-Lewis
March 21, 2021
Jerry was a member of my family. I am so sorry for our loss. I will be praying for Judy and for their family.
MaryNell Hodges-Aple
MaryNell Hodges-Apple
March 21, 2021
Judy I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family.
Mary Nell Hodges Apple
March 21, 2021
