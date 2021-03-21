Jerry Lee Shelton
Jerry Lee Shelton, 79, of Pelham, North Carolina, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 19, 2021 at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation, Eden, N.C.
Jerry was born in Yanceyville, North Carolina on July 10, 1941, a son to the late Clem Bryant Shelton and Annie Smith Shelton.
Jerry graduated from Cobb Memorial High School and attended Danville Technical Institute. He retired from Sears Roebuck, Inc. with 25 years of service. Then, he owned and operated Shelton's Store in Providence, N.C. Later, he worked as a Service Supervisor in Regional Maintenance with the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He forged many friendships in the midst of hard work, a story or a good joke.
As a faithful Christian, Jerry lived a life of service to his church and community. He offered help in various church roles, from building and repairing at his home church, Shady Grove United Methodist, to helping build a church on a Mission trip to Jamaica. However, one of his favorite ways to serve was to prepare biscuits for the monthly United Methodist Men's and Women's breakfast or any occasion where a hearty breakfast was needed. For years and up until a few weeks before his death, Jerry shared his talents by working hard to fix whatever needed fixing (wood, metal, appliances) and trying to save parts or money for whomever he was helping - his family, church or neighbors.
On May 20, 1962, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Judith Marion Atkins Shelton. He lived a life of hard work and determination to provide for his wife, daughter and beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Clem Bryant Shelton II and a daughter, Amy Lee Shelton, born sleeping.
Jerry is survived by his loving, faithful wife, Judy; daughter, Emily Shelton Pruitt and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Alexzander Shelton Pruitt and Allyson Marilouse Pruitt; sisters, Delores S. Dameron and Carol S. Lambert, and husband, Bobby; numerous nieces and nephews; and feline companion, Charlie Cup.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paula Landman, Nurse Navigator at UNC Oncology, and Patricia Moshenek, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation, and all those that extended such compassionate care and professionalism.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with the Reverend Melinda Ivey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence, 195 Bob Gauldin Road, Pelham.
The family suggests donations be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1705 Shady Grove Road, Providence, North Carolina 27315.
