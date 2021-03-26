Menu
Jesse Lee Bennett
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Jesse Lee Bennett

August 8, 1956 - March 22, 2021

Jesse Lee Bennett, 64, of 112 Francis Rd., Java, Va., entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2021, at Sovah Health Danville. He was one of ten children born to the late James and Alease Bennett. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public Schools and attended Chatham High.

He was blessed with seven children that he adored and was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Tyrone Bennett. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lisa Bennett; his children, Camesha Baig of Charlotte, N.C., Kenneth Blackstock of Greensboro, N.C., Sean Blackstock of Baskerville, Va., Lisa Blackstock of Danville, Va., Justin Calloway of Richmond, Va., and Taneka Stephens of Danville, Va.; a goddaughter, Roasia Hood; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Billy (Josephine) Davis of Brookneal, Va., Willie James Bennett of Danville, Va., John Wayne (Samantha) Bennett, Columbus, Ga., Mae Frances Dixon, Ruth Wilson and Louberta Petty, all of Danville, Va., Patricia Doby (Darrell) of Temple Hills, Md., Gloria Bennett and Lucy Long both of Java, Va.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including two special friends, Harold Terry and Jester Craft.

The family will receive friends at the residence Thursday, March 25, 2021, and Friday, March 26, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m.

Mr. Bennett's funeral service will be conducted Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home by Pastor Antonel Myler Sr. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family there from 6 until 7 p.m. Interment Calloway Level Primitive Baptist Church.

In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
at the residence
VA
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
the residence
VA
Mar
27
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
So sorry for your loss,You are in our prayers
Clara &Eloyd Robinson
March 26, 2021
