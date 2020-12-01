Deacon Jimmy L. PannellMay 31, 1943 - November 27, 2020Funeral services for Deacon Jimmy L. Pannell, of Danville, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Bishop Fred Kidd, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Burning Bush Holiness Church Cemetery, Pittsville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with ten people allowed at a time.In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.