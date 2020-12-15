Menu
Jimmy Wayne Murphy
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Jimmy Wayne Murphy

Jimmy Wayne Murphy, 79, of Ringgold, Va., passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 13, 2020, at Piney Forest Health Care Center.

He was born in Danville, Va., on November 16, 1941, a son of the late King Solomon Murphy Sr. and Sadie Hudgins Murphy.

Jimmy lived all his life in Ringgold and was a member of Ringgold Baptist Church. He was retired from Dodson Exterminating Company.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jane Foulks Murphy; a brother, K. S. Murphy Jr.; and two sisters, Delma M. Smith and Shirley M. Franklin.

He is survived by a son, Joel W. Murphy (Wanda); a grandson, Cameron W. Murphy (Elisabeth); step-granddaughter, Jamie N. Eanes; a brother, Curtis Murphy (Irma); and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Duane Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Ben Forrest officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence of his son, Joel Murphy, in Ringgold.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, VA 24586.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Murphy family. Please sign the guest book online at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Townes Memorial Chapel
VA
It is with deep sadness to hear of Jimmy passing ,I understand why , I loved the Murphy family . Praying for everyone .
Lisa Easome
December 15, 2020
