Jo Beth Eskridge
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Jo Beth Eskridge

November 6, 1956 - December 6, 2020

Jo Beth Haskins Eskridge, age 64, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Eskridge was born on November 6, 1956, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late, Otha Jack Haskins and Elizabeth Hayden Haskins. She lived most of the life in Danville and Rocky Mount where she was last employed as a sales associate with Hobby Lobby.

Mrs. Eskridge is survived by her children, Joy Dalton, Cody Gunter (Sherry) and Tracy Hardison; grandchildren, Coleman, Gauge, Diamond, Damian, and Taylor; sister, Jennifer Scarce; and brother, Tommy Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Eskridge.

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Eskridge family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I so sorry about Jo Beths passing. We were the best of friends in school and I will alwals remember how sweet and nice she was, she was a very kind person . I wish you my condolences during this time and know that I will never forget her. MARSHA
marsha wrenn worley
December 9, 2020
