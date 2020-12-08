Jo Beth Eskridge
November 6, 1956 - December 6, 2020
Jo Beth Haskins Eskridge, age 64, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Eskridge was born on November 6, 1956, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late, Otha Jack Haskins and Elizabeth Hayden Haskins. She lived most of the life in Danville and Rocky Mount where she was last employed as a sales associate with Hobby Lobby.
Mrs. Eskridge is survived by her children, Joy Dalton, Cody Gunter (Sherry) and Tracy Hardison; grandchildren, Coleman, Gauge, Diamond, Damian, and Taylor; sister, Jennifer Scarce; and brother, Tommy Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Eskridge.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Eskridge family.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 8, 2020.