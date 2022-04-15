Joan Marie Milam
November 14, 1957 - April 12, 2022
Joan Marie Milam, 64, of 4336 Mt. Tabor Road, Keeling, Va. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after being in declining health for the past several years. Joan was born in Danville, Va. on November 14, 1957, a daughter to the late Paul L. Painter and Ruby Hamlett Painter. She had lived all of her life in Pittsylvania County and in the Keeling Community for the past 36 years. Joan had worked for the former Dan River Mills, Inc. as a weaver and in the shipping department until the Mill closed and she then retired due to her health. She was a member of The Church of the 2nd Coming in Ringgold, Va.
Joan dearly loved her family and she always supported them anyway she could no matter if it was racing at South Boston or playing high school football she and Jack would be their supporting them. On May 10, 1973 she married the love her life, Jack W. Milam Jr. who survives of the home. Joan is also survived by three daughters, Tina M. Campbell (Donald Ray), Sabrina M. Moser (Dennis), both of Danville, Va., Tabitha M. Biagioni (Albert) of Ringgold, Va.; two sons, Jarrett L. Milam (Misti), Mikey S. Milam, both of Keeling, Va.; one sister, Kay Wyatt of Spartanburg, S.C.; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by one son, J.W. Milam and one daughter, Crystal Gail Milam, two brothers, Tim Painter and Jerry Painter.
Funeral Services for Joan will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 4 p.m. from The Church of the 2nd Coming in Ringgold, Va. by Pastor Whit Mayton. Interment will follow in the Milam Family Cemetery on Mountain Lane in Keeling, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence, 4336 Mt. Tabor Road, Keeling, Va. where the viewing for Joan will be until Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main is respectfully serving the Milam family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeats.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 15, 2022.