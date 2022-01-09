Joanne Cannon Sheldon
Joanne Cannon Sheldon of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with her husband and her faithful dog, Samson, by her side. She was born on July 7, 1940, to the late Eleanor Reagan Cannon and the late John T. Cannon in Castleton, New York. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Wallace Sheldon to whom she was married for 61 years.
Joanne grew up in Albany, N.Y. and at 19 years old married her high school sweetheart. She always wanted a house full of children and was blessed with four of her own plus many nieces, nephews, and her children's friends. The busy dinner table always had a few extras and was one of her most cherished things. She thrived on routine, structure and making her house a home for anyone who needed a warm home cooked meal, a hug and/or compassion. Hospitality was one of her greatest gifts, she used it well to bless others. Joanne worked off and on as a nurse, finally settling as the school nurse when her youngest, Beth, was in high school. She loved that job and the ability it afforded her to care for and speak life over so many kids. Her "retirement" years were filled with volunteering at Little Life, bible study, church and spending time with her grandchildren. Watching them play sports, participating in school programs, and just hanging out was her delight. Her "free" time was best spent walking on the beach in the early morning with her dog and friends. She loved talking to anybody and everybody about her favorite things: Jesus, family and politics.
Joanne was a member of White Oak Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Patrick Sheldon (Sherri) of Danville, Virginia, and Mark Sheldon (Stefanie) of Newport, North Carolina; her daughters, Elena Wachendorfer (Tim) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Beth Padgett (Adam) of Newport, North Carolina; her brother, John Cannon of South Boston, Virginia; her sisters, Joyce Prichard of New York, and Judy Brown of Le High Acres, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Tommy Cannon; her sister, Gina Mallare; and one grandchild, Kasey Joseph Sheldon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Dan River Church, with Pastor Roger Ewing officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (1803 Westchester Dr, High Point, North Carolina, 27262/ https://www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org
) or to Transition Pregnancy Solutions at 2960 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540 (https://transitionps.com/
).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Sheldon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.