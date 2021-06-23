Joe Harold Kahle
Joe Harold Kahle, 87, of Danville, Va. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born January 8, 1934 in Princeton, W.Va. to the late Eugene H. Kahle and Florence Bailey Kahle.
Mr. Kahle was a member of North Main Baptist Church, where he was an assistant teacher and member of the J.W. Oakes Sunday School Class. He also was a member of the church choir. Mr. Kahle proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Before his retirement he was the owner of Kahle Appliance and Repair.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Marie James Kahle; daughters, Robyn Lipford (Terry), Jeanna Dillon (Steve), and Kristen Clay (Joe); son, Eric Kahle (Krista); stepsons, Donny Rhodes (Rene), Ronny Rhodes (Barbara), and Chris Rhodes; sister, Ouida Harman; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kahle was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. onThursday, June 24, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA with Pastor Fred Unger officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral from 10 until 11 a.m. at Norris. Entombment will take place at Danville Memorial Gardens with military honors by Post 1097 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA 24541 or North Main Baptist Church, 2818 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 23, 2021.