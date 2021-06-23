Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joe Harold Kahle
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Joe Harold Kahle

Joe Harold Kahle, 87, of Danville, Va. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born January 8, 1934 in Princeton, W.Va. to the late Eugene H. Kahle and Florence Bailey Kahle.

Mr. Kahle was a member of North Main Baptist Church, where he was an assistant teacher and member of the J.W. Oakes Sunday School Class. He also was a member of the church choir. Mr. Kahle proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Before his retirement he was the owner of Kahle Appliance and Repair.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Marie James Kahle; daughters, Robyn Lipford (Terry), Jeanna Dillon (Steve), and Kristen Clay (Joe); son, Eric Kahle (Krista); stepsons, Donny Rhodes (Rene), Ronny Rhodes (Barbara), and Chris Rhodes; sister, Ouida Harman; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kahle was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. onThursday, June 24, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA with Pastor Fred Unger officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral from 10 until 11 a.m. at Norris. Entombment will take place at Danville Memorial Gardens with military honors by Post 1097 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA 24541 or North Main Baptist Church, 2818 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Jun
24
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so sorry we missed this! You were a wonderful next door neighbor and fellow church member. Both of you have been greatly missed! Please know that you are close at heart and in our prayers! Hope each passing day becomes easier as we continues to trust in God for our strength and comfort!
Libby Scott and Mark Fagan
Other
June 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I will always remember Joe as a kind man always with a smile on his face.
Denise Queen
June 25, 2021
Sweet Margie, I am so very sorry to hear about Joe's passing. He was such a great man! I loved him very much. Please know that you are in our prayers! Love you, Debbie Stewart
Debbie Stewart
Other
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results