JoeAnn Glymph McLean



A viewing for Mrs. JoeAnn Glymph McLean will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Mask are required. The Rev. Michael Nelson will serve as eulogist.



She is survived by two sons, Benny Jones and Brian Jones; three grandchildren and a devoted brother, Samuel Glymph.



DL McLaughlin FH is humbly serving the Glymph/McLean Family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 10, 2021.