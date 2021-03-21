McLean



Joeann Glymph Jones



The family of the late Joeann Glymph Jones McLean would like to send a heartfelt thanks and appreciation, for all acts of kindness shown during the loss of their loved one. Thank you for the condolences and your continued prayers.



Yours in Christ,



Sam N. "Rip" Glymph



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.