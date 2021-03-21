Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
600 Sam Snead Hwy
Hot Springs, VA
McLean
Joeann Glymph Jones
The family of the late Joeann Glymph Jones McLean would like to send a heartfelt thanks and appreciation, for all acts of kindness shown during the loss of their loved one. Thank you for the condolences and your continued prayers.
Yours in Christ,
Sam N. "Rip" Glymph
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.
I remember JoeAnn as one of the sweetest persons I know. She had a compassion beyond if she knew you very well or not. I've missed her down through the years & inquired of her whereabout with relief she was being well taken care of. To The Families Of: JoeAnn just know that GOD has her in his Heavenly Home. Blessings & my humblest prayer is peace & comfort.
Linda Claiborne
Family
February 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to the: Glymph & McLean Families. I remember JoeAnn as a sweet, kind & thoughtful person. GOD has chosen a beautiful spirited angel to come sup with Him Forever more. Families. Keep looking to the Hills & I know GOD Will Sustain You.
Linda Claiborne
May 6, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace in the arms of God.
Joan Womack Griggs
March 21, 2021
Your cousins and nephews and niece our thoughts and prayers with you.