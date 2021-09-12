Menu
Joel Braxton Cassada Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Brooks Lyon Funeral Home
115 Main Street
South Boston, VA
Joel Braxton Cassada Jr.

Mr. Joel Braxton "JB" Cassada Jr. passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 71. Born in Pittsylvania County on September 30, 1949, he was the son of Josephine Jones Cassada and the late Joel B. Cassada Sr.

JB was a devoted volunteer with the ARC (aka Helping Hands) of Halifax for 25 years, serving as president for 20 years and occasionally as Santa Claus. He loved working with the Association for Retarded Citizens. He was a collector and jack-of-all trades and a great helper to everyone. He loved to cook and always had a pet companion.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Davidson (Mark); stepdaughter, Christal Woicikowfski (Walt); sister, Patricia C. Jackson; brothers, Tommy Cassada (Robin) and Danny Cassada (Tammy); granddaughter, Emily Winberg; stepgrandsons, Andrew Davidson, Cole Davidson, Brad Woicikowfski and Christian Woicikowfski; four stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and wonderful neighbors, Billy and Ann Wilkerson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Nelson King and a step daughter, Dee Dee King.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Red House Presbyterian Church, Semora, N.C. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be in the Red House Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Semora, N.C.

The family requests those wishing to give a memorial please consider Red House Presbyterian Church, 13409 NC Highway 119 North, Semora, NC 27343.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com.

The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2021.
J.B. Will be missed by so many friends & family. He was one of my first boyfriends & he gave me my first going steady ring. His family & grandparents were good friends of my family. He had lots of friends from our neighborhood RiP J.B.
Carolyn Perry
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of JB´s death. I will always remember the good times we had with the "Ringgold Gang" which included Dickie Reavis, Bobby Childress, Tommy Cardwell, Ronnie Durham and myself. One memory that stands out is when JB and I made Skateboards using roller skates wheels and and a 1x6 board. They worked really well. We used them on the sidewalk in Milton, NC and Nordan Shopping Center. But when we went skateboarding on a hill on highway 58 at JB´s grandmothers house a state trooper put an end to our fun. I enjoyed fishing and joking around with JB he was a good friend. If I can´t make it in for the funeral I will be there in spirit. Prayers for family and friends. JB McGuire (Skeeter) (The other JB)
JB McGuire
Friend
September 12, 2021
