So sorry to hear of JB´s death. I will always remember the good times we had with the "Ringgold Gang" which included Dickie Reavis, Bobby Childress, Tommy Cardwell, Ronnie Durham and myself. One memory that stands out is when JB and I made Skateboards using roller skates wheels and and a 1x6 board. They worked really well. We used them on the sidewalk in Milton, NC and Nordan Shopping Center. But when we went skateboarding on a hill on highway 58 at JB´s grandmothers house a state trooper put an end to our fun. I enjoyed fishing and joking around with JB he was a good friend. If I can´t make it in for the funeral I will be there in spirit. Prayers for family and friends. JB McGuire (Skeeter) (The other JB)

JB McGuire Friend September 12, 2021