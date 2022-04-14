Menu
Joel Eanes
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Joel Eanes

November 1, 1935 - April 10, 2022

Mr. Joel Thomas Eanes Sr., "Little Joe", 86, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was known for his many musical talents, including his soothing voice, and mastery of the guitar (and many other instruments). He was well known as the leader of his band, "The Little Joe Eanes Band". He will be remembered dearly by his family, friends, and countless lives he has touched throughout his life with his glowing personality. He had the incredible gift of sharing his contagious smile with anyone he came across, radiating his deep-rooted faith in God and love of family.

Born on November 1, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late James R. Eanes Sr. and the late Ocie Mayhew Eanes. Mr. Eanes is survived by his sister, Elsie Lee Eanes; children, Wanda Eanes (husband Larry Fennelly, children Thomas Eanes-Fennelly, Marie Gibson (Markus Gibson and children Madelyn and Michael), Joseph Eanes-Fennelly and Elizabeth Eanes-Fennelly), Teresa Collins (husband Roger Collins, children Ryan Collins, Michelle Millner (Heather Millner) and Christina Collins), and Joel Eanes, Jr. (wife Amber Eanes, children Jacob Eanes and Jordan Eanes). In addition to his parents, Mr. Eanes was predeceased by his wife, Mildred Marie Davis Eanes; and siblings, Lelia Irby, Nellie, William "Billy", Frances, Robert Jr., Burton, and Dorothy "Dottie" Dalton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, with Dr. Jerry Foley officiating. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service, as well as other times at the residence.

Norris Funeral Services LLC

3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville VA 24540


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 14, 2022.
