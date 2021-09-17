Joel David Ross Sr.
November 11, 1939 - September 15, 2021
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Joel David Ross Sr. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. While we deeply mourn the loss of our husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, we are comforted in the knowledge that he is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
It would be futile to describe Joel's life in just these few lines; suffice it to say that he was a friend to all who knew him, a loving husband to his wife, Susan, devoted father to his children, and doting Papa who loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything.
Joel was born November 11, 1939, the son of the late Lawrence F. Ross and Bernice S. Ross. He was a veteran of the United States Navy; he was an avid golfer and fan of racing. Joel was a retired mechanic of 30 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He was a member of Ferry Road Friends Church and a member of Improved Order of Red Man in Danville, Va. Joel is survived by his wife, Susan, of the residence; sisters, Veronia Barnes (Emery) and Yvonne Clay (Virgil); sons, Joel David Ross Jr. (Linda), Darryl Wayne Ross (Sharon), Donald Steven Ross, and Christopher Dale Ross; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joel was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Wayne Ross.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with Pastor JB Baldridge officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2021.