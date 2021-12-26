John Richard Bliss Sr.John Richard Bliss Sr., of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, joined his wife in eternal bliss on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born in Danville, Virginia, on February 21, 1939, to the late Francis Elsworth Bliss Sr. and Ida Mae Lovelace Bliss.Richard was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many capacities including Bishop.Richard received his Bachelor of Science in General Science from Virginia Tech and obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching from Duke University. He retired from Danville Community College where he was an Assistant Professor of Biology for over thirty years.Richard was instrumental in the creation of The Estelle H. Womack Museum of Natural History and served as its curator for many years. It was his hope the Museum would encourage respect for animals and their natural habitats.Although his love for nature was evident, his true passion lay in painting. He spent many hours creating hundreds of works of art for his family and friends which will be cherished forever.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Frank Bliss Jr.Richard was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Earlene Scarce Bliss. They were loyal and loving mates for fifty-nine years and he missed her dearly.Richard is survived by his son, John Richard Bliss Jr. of Pittsylvania County; two daughters, Jennifer Earlene Bliss Kaufman of Richmond, Va., and Mary Ellen Bliss Trotter (Michelle) of Pittsylvania Co; and six grandchildren, Molly Kaufman, Noah Kaufman, Jack Kaufman, Luke Kaufman, all of Richmond, Va., Mia Bliss-Trotter, and Nathan Trotter of Pittsylvania County.Richard was known by many names including Daddy, Dad, Diddy, Peep Peep, Pop Pop, Poppy, and Pa Pa, but we all knew him by his real name, Superman, our hero.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2058 N. Main St. Danville, Va. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the Church.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks donations to be made to the Little Critter Bliss Fund of the Danville Area Humane Society.