John Eagle
August 10, 1938 - December 20, 2021
John Ralph Eagle went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 10, 1938 to Ralph and Harriet Eagle. He attended school in Cincinnati and Springfield Ohio and was most proud of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was in the United States Army from 1957 to 1962 before marrying and moving to Danville where he opened the Frosty Freeze.
He went on to open his restaurant, Steak King, in 1970, and then he worked for Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company until his retirement in 1994. John loved hunting, fishing and especially playing golf which he did at Tuscarora for 50 years. He was an active member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, the Danville Bridge Club and the Optimist Club where he served as president and lieutenant governor.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy Eagle; his daughter, Julie Fletcher, and husband, Billy Fletcher; son, David Eagle, and wife, Christy Eagle; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Joshua, and Christopher.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steve Carlton officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Eagle family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.