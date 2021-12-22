Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Eagle
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
John Eagle

August 10, 1938 - December 20, 2021

John Ralph Eagle went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 10, 1938 to Ralph and Harriet Eagle. He attended school in Cincinnati and Springfield Ohio and was most proud of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was in the United States Army from 1957 to 1962 before marrying and moving to Danville where he opened the Frosty Freeze.

He went on to open his restaurant, Steak King, in 1970, and then he worked for Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company until his retirement in 1994. John loved hunting, fishing and especially playing golf which he did at Tuscarora for 50 years. He was an active member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, the Danville Bridge Club and the Optimist Club where he served as president and lieutenant governor.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy Eagle; his daughter, Julie Fletcher, and husband, Billy Fletcher; son, David Eagle, and wife, Christy Eagle; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Joshua, and Christopher.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steve Carlton officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Eagle family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Just learning of your loss, Nancy. I rejoice for John's release from the pain and confines of Parkinson's, as hard as it is to let go. Praying for you and the family, will try to get time with you soon. Love you, dear friend.
Barbara Roberts
Friend
January 24, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Bill and Christine Frostick
December 23, 2021
Nancy, David and Julie, Our condolences to you and your families at this sad time. May God comfort you.
Meryl Townsend Worley
December 23, 2021
Julie and David I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know you are in my prayers.
Catherine Mahaffey Rice
School
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results