John Moore Stoneburner, MD
November 19, 1926 - October 27, 2020
John Moore Stoneburner, MD, 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Smith Stoneburner and Lewis Tilghman Stoneburner, MD; and his siblings, Lewis Tilghman Stoneburner Jr., MD, Richard Gresham Stoneburner, MD, Seabury Denison Stoneburner, Elizabeth Ann Hawkins, and Frank Dew Stoneburner.
John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 yrs., Frances Milam Stoneburner, MD; and his five children, John Moore Stoneburner Jr., MD, (Christine Petti, MD) of California, Jo Ann Stoneburner Miller (Rick) of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Ralph Davis Stoneburner (Sally) of Richmond, Va., Sara Ellen Stoneburner, MD (Gregg Strader) of Greensboro, N.C., and Hugh Milam Stoneburner, MD (Jeanne Brennan) of Utah.
John is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lauren and Jacqueline Stoneburner, Virginia Miller, Richard and Jessica Miller and their children, Owen and Adelyn; Davis and Suzy Stoneburner and their daughter, Garrison; Graham and Jackie Stoneburner and their daughter, Brennan Frances; Mary Stoneburner, Ashley and Brad Bankos and their son, Van; Hunter Strader; Lukas, Lauren and Logan Robertson. Additionally John is survived by 37 nieces and nephews and their families.
John was born and raised in Richmond, Va., in a family of strong faith, close family ties and a deep commitment to professional excellence. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High where he played on their state champion basketball and football teams and gave the commencement address at graduation. He received his BS degree from the University of Richmond and his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia where he met and married the love of his life Frances Milam. His complete devotion to her was evident throughout their 70 yrs together. John served as 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army Medical Corps Battalion aid station in Korea where he was awarded a Bronze star for valor. After the war, he had a residency in surgery at MCV then a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery with pioneering heart surgeons Drs, Cooley and DeBakey at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. John was in private practice in surgery in Danville for 42 yrs.
John was always up for a celebration or an adventure with his family and his friends. When he was not on call he would load up the children and a few of their cousins and head off to the mountains for skiing, Smith Mountain for sailing and boating or to Gloucester, Va to the beloved River cabin (Wakaigan) on the North River. The River cabin was his childhood family vacation home where the Stoneburners for years and generations have celebrated family together. John was a passionate golfer and still played regularly. He was a long time active member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, and they were avid bridge players.
The family gives special thanks to Vickie Davis, Angela Atkinson and Genevieve Gregory for their loving and devoted care of both Fran and John.
A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Susan Hannah, Senior Pastor at St. Luke's United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Dan River Post # 1097 and the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 107 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are being made by Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.