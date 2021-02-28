Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Richmond "J.R." Pearson III
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
John Richmond "J.R." Pearson III

December 24, 1941 - February 25, 2021

John Richmond "J.R." Pearson III, age 79 of Gretna died on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Born on December 24, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late John Richmond Pearson Jr. and Helen Roach Pearson. Mr. Pearson was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 32 years of service and drove a school bus for Pittsylvania County Schools for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor Eanes Pearson of the residence; one daughter, Jennifer Pearson Brandenburg and husband, Mark of Oxford, N.C.; one sister, Judy Pearson of Danville; and one brother, James Pearson and wife, Diane of Danville.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gretna, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry of hear of J. R.'s passing.
Marvin Osborne
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about JR. I have many good memories working with him at Goodyear.
Darrell Patty
February 28, 2021
To Jim and Diane, my friend, so sorry about your brother. Thinking about you during this time.
Barbara Hall
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results