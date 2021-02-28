John Richmond "J.R." Pearson III
December 24, 1941 - February 25, 2021
John Richmond "J.R." Pearson III, age 79 of Gretna died on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.
Born on December 24, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late John Richmond Pearson Jr. and Helen Roach Pearson. Mr. Pearson was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 32 years of service and drove a school bus for Pittsylvania County Schools for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor Eanes Pearson of the residence; one daughter, Jennifer Pearson Brandenburg and husband, Mark of Oxford, N.C.; one sister, Judy Pearson of Danville; and one brother, James Pearson and wife, Diane of Danville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gretna, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.