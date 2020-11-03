John Randolph Callahan Jr.
Mr. John Randolph Callahan Jr., age 79, of Danville, passed away on on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Callahan was born on May 21, 1941, in Danville to the late John R. Callahan Sr. and Dorothy Long Callahan, He was married to Bonnie Rowland Callahan who also predeceased him. Mr. Callahan was a member of Mosley Memorial United Methodist Church, he served his country in the United States Navy, and was retired on disability from Dan River, Inc.
He is survived by his son, Richard Callahan (Diane) of Danville; also, a number of stepchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service for Mr. Callahan will be held at a later date for the family.
Barker Funeral Home is serving the Callahan family.
Please sign the guest book at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
or www.godanriver.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.