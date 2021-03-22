Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William Swanson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
John William Swanson

John "Johnny" William Swanson, 71, of Swansonville, Va., died on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Burlington, N.C., after a decline in health.

Mr. Swanson was born on March 14, 1950, a son of the late Thomas Amick Swanson and the late Dorothy Haley Swanson. He was a member of Swansonville United Methodist Church.

Uncle Johnny, as he was known best, lived most of his life in Swansonville. He loved everything out-of-doors. He was happiest taking long walks in the woods. Uncle Johnny was a man of gentle kindness, always patient with children who enjoyed a smile and a story. Nothing gave him more satisfaction than to give something to someone else. His greatest gifts were his stories which he gave generously as he always had time for the small pleasures of life. Humor and pride gave him a dignity that endeared him to all who knew him.

He is survived by two sisters, Sue S. Robertson, of Richmond, Va., and Anne S. Puryear (Mickey), of South Boston, Va.; two brothers, Ray T. Swanson (Debbie), of Greensboro, N.C., and Charles W. Swanson (Julia), of Richmond, Va.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Swanson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny also left behind his loving nephew, Paul D. Swanson of Danville, and a niece, Mary S. Yeaman (Andy, Marissa, and Drew) of Danville, who adored him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James "Jimmy" C. Swanson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Swansonville United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Reverend John Bright officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence of his niece, Mary S. Yeaman, 3580 Mount View Rd., Danville, VA, 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Swanson family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Swansonville United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I didn't know him but I just felt led to let you know you all are in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you all with his peace.
Carolyn Lamell
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results