Johnny Snead Sr.
September 21, 1926 - September 24, 2021
Johnny Woodrow Snead Sr., 95, of Danville, went home to Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Johnny was born in Pittyslvania County, Va., on September 21, 1926, a son of the late Robert and Louella Coleman Snead.
Johnny served in the US Army during World War II. After service he worked as an auto mechanic and later as a machinist.
He first married Essie Gauldin Snead who passed July 15, 1996 then on September 12, 1998 he married Margaret Finney Snead, who passed on February 26, 2021.
Survivors include a son, James Snead (Geri); a daughter-in-law, Kaye M. Snead; a stepson, Ricky Wilson; a stepdaughter, Lois Brandt, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by a son, Johnny Woodrow Snead Jr.; a stepson, Everett N. Wilson II; two brothers, Willie Snead and Eldridge "Boots" Snead; and two sisters, Sarah Jones and Ruby McGuire.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Craig Stultz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Snead family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 25, 2021.