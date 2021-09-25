Menu
Johnny Snead Sr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Johnny Snead Sr.

September 21, 1926 - September 24, 2021

Johnny Woodrow Snead Sr., 95, of Danville, went home to Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Johnny was born in Pittyslvania County, Va., on September 21, 1926, a son of the late Robert and Louella Coleman Snead.

Johnny served in the US Army during World War II. After service he worked as an auto mechanic and later as a machinist.

He first married Essie Gauldin Snead who passed July 15, 1996 then on September 12, 1998 he married Margaret Finney Snead, who passed on February 26, 2021.

Survivors include a son, James Snead (Geri); a daughter-in-law, Kaye M. Snead; a stepson, Ricky Wilson; a stepdaughter, Lois Brandt, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by a son, Johnny Woodrow Snead Jr.; a stepson, Everett N. Wilson II; two brothers, Willie Snead and Eldridge "Boots" Snead; and two sisters, Sarah Jones and Ruby McGuire.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Craig Stultz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Snead family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
I am so sorry to hear of Johnnie´s passing. He was my Sunday School teacher when I was a boy at the First Pentecostal Church. I remember him as a Godly man who loved his family. He has now earned his heavenly reward.
Dane Williams
October 26, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to Mr Snead´s Family. Have known him & his family many years. He taught Sunday School with My Daddy (Amos Craig) at First P H Church fir many years!! A Fine Christian Man!
Patsy Wilkerson
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear that he has passed on! Heaven is rejoicing! He was a wonderful man and I had beautiful memories of him and his family! May God be with you in your time of grief!
Brenda Oakes Hoover
September 25, 2021
