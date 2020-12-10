Menu
Jonathan Paul "Jon" Curtis
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Jonathan "Jon" Paul Curtis

GRETNA, Va.

Our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, Jonathan "Jon" Paul Curtis, age 39, shut his eyes on this earth and opened them in Heaven on Monday, December 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, pets and wonderful hospice nurse, Rebekah.

Jonathan was the son of Allen and Lisa Curtis of Gretna; he was the grandson of Betty Davis of Sutherlin and the nephew of Jerry Curtis of Sutherlin. His uncle Jerry and Grandmother Betty dedicated their lives to caring for Jonathan. Jonathan's whole life was a challenge with special needs, but his entire family worked together to ensure he had the best life and care he could have.

Jonathan attended and graduated from Pittsylvania County School. He loved his comfort teddy bear, music, tractors, trains and watching the birds out his window, but his favorite thing was sitting at the table eating with his family.

Jonathan was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Cary Randolph Curtis; his paternal stepfather, Fred Davis; a nephew, Charlie James Curtis; and a special aunt, Ruth Boatwright.

He is also survived by his brothers, Michael Curtis and wife, Sherry of Danville and Cary Joseph Franklin Curtis of Gretna; a niece, Mackenzie Curtis; a nephew, Aiden Curtis of Danville; his mother, Suzanne Moorefield Curtis of Danville; maternal grandparents, Charles and Barbara Moorefield of Danville; maternal step-grandparents, Ned and Barbara Franklin of Gretna; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens by Pastor Charles Overby and Father Jonathan Goertz.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Dear Mrs. Davis and Our Dear sweet friend Jerry, Our hearts are completely broken by the loss of your sweet Jon. I know the heartache you must feel because Jon was the center of your lives. The Lord needed another Angel in Heaven, so of course He would take the sweetest person on earth...your Jon. But just think, Jon is up walking on his own, able to talk and be whole in his angelic state. He will be in your parade in years to come when you embark on your Heavenly journey.
Having lost my son Danny, that is what helps me make it day by day. The possibility of seeing my son in Heaven. You all will be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. I pray The Lord will reach down and touch you and give you a sense of peace and comfort. God bless you.
Billie Wyatt
Friend
December 17, 2020
i am so sorry for your loss he was a true sweet heart and will be missed
Pam Mcdowell
December 13, 2020
Jonathan rode my school bus. He was so sweet. Mrs. Davis and Jerry was so nice . May God bless you all.
Joan Deel
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss will keep you in our prayers
David Guill
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Love and prayers for the family! Betty and Jerry a Special thank you for all that you did for Jonathan!
Martha Warren
December 11, 2020
so sorry for your loss I remember Jon he was a very happy boy prayers to you and your family
Betty
Betty Hendricks
Friend
December 11, 2020
To Allen, Michael, Suzanne, and the rest of the Curtis family, my heart goes out to you. I spent so much time with you all when I was a kid and I will never forget it. You all are a blessing to me and you are in my prayers during this time of need and if there is anything I can do please reach out to me. The funeral home has my email address.
Daniel Warren
Friend
December 10, 2020
Jerry , and family ; I know how much you loved your nephew and the awesome care you always gave him. If love could keep him here - he lived forever - my sincere condolences on your loss. Hugs. Dina
Dina Supernault
December 10, 2020
Allen and Lisa, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. He was very fortunate to have such loving parents and family to love and to give him the help he needed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Mark Layne
December 10, 2020
Rosa Hylton and I picked Jonathan up, and took him home from preschool when he was just a little fella......I was also his teachers aid. I loved him dearly and have thought of him so often thru the years. I remember teaching him to walk.....he was so precious. My prayers are with his family but just know he is in the arms of his heavenly father......
carolyn megginson
December 10, 2020
May God bless and comfort each of you. My heart was broken when I heard of the passing of Jon.He was the best patient I ever had the honor of taking care of.Couldn’t help but fall in love with him.I will continue to keep you all in prayer.love you Ms.Davis and Jerry-you made me feel like family not just Jon’s CNA.
Doretha Cunningham
Friend
December 9, 2020
With sincere sympathy to you during this time of great loss.
Becky Anderson
Friend
December 9, 2020
Averette Boatwright
December 9, 2020
My sweet couch buddy,and dinner- date, A blessing to all who knew him,..A treasure to all who love him.
Vicki Boatwright
Family
December 9, 2020
Dear sweet Jon Jon I loved that little fellow he was so funny. He would sit in his chair at the end of the table if he liked you he would pull you by your arm to sit with him in the chair next to him.But if it was someone he didn't like he would pinch them! Lol We had this thing I would spit ice in the trash and he would laugh for some reason it was funny to him. He had special problems but he was special too! Love you Jon Jon ,you rest good baby ok,night night cousin Judy
Judy Chaney
Family
December 8, 2020
https://youtu.be/PSTCG9qHFy0
Lisa Curtis
Mother
December 8, 2020
Jon, we miss you so much and we will always love you.
MeLinda Jordan
Family
December 8, 2020
Jon, I am so sorry that I can't be there to attend your funeral but I miss you and love you. Your Aunt Ruth will be waiting for you when you get to Heaven. She always enjoyed taking care of you and I know she will be happy to see you again. You will never be sick nor in pain ever again.
MeLinda Jordan
Family
December 8, 2020
