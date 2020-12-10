Dear Mrs. Davis and Our Dear sweet friend Jerry, Our hearts are completely broken by the loss of your sweet Jon. I know the heartache you must feel because Jon was the center of your lives. The Lord needed another Angel in Heaven, so of course He would take the sweetest person on earth...your Jon. But just think, Jon is up walking on his own, able to talk and be whole in his angelic state. He will be in your parade in years to come when you embark on your Heavenly journey.

Having lost my son Danny, that is what helps me make it day by day. The possibility of seeing my son in Heaven. You all will be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. I pray The Lord will reach down and touch you and give you a sense of peace and comfort. God bless you.

Billie Wyatt Friend December 17, 2020