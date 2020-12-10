Jonathan "Jon" Paul Curtis
GRETNA, Va.
Our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, Jonathan "Jon" Paul Curtis, age 39, shut his eyes on this earth and opened them in Heaven on Monday, December 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, pets and wonderful hospice nurse, Rebekah.
Jonathan was the son of Allen and Lisa Curtis of Gretna; he was the grandson of Betty Davis of Sutherlin and the nephew of Jerry Curtis of Sutherlin. His uncle Jerry and Grandmother Betty dedicated their lives to caring for Jonathan. Jonathan's whole life was a challenge with special needs, but his entire family worked together to ensure he had the best life and care he could have.
Jonathan attended and graduated from Pittsylvania County School. He loved his comfort teddy bear, music, tractors, trains and watching the birds out his window, but his favorite thing was sitting at the table eating with his family.
Jonathan was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Cary Randolph Curtis; his paternal stepfather, Fred Davis; a nephew, Charlie James Curtis; and a special aunt, Ruth Boatwright.
He is also survived by his brothers, Michael Curtis and wife, Sherry of Danville and Cary Joseph Franklin Curtis of Gretna; a niece, Mackenzie Curtis; a nephew, Aiden Curtis of Danville; his mother, Suzanne Moorefield Curtis of Danville; maternal grandparents, Charles and Barbara Moorefield of Danville; maternal step-grandparents, Ned and Barbara Franklin of Gretna; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens by Pastor Charles Overby and Father Jonathan Goertz.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.