Joseph A. Trivers Sr.February 18, 1937 - November 13, 2020Mr. Joseph Addison Trivers Sr., 83, of Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.Born on February 18, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Rev. William and Elma Graves Trivers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Oliver and Marlowe Trivers and one nephew, Desmond Tyler.He accepted Christ at an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System and served in the United States Army.Mr. Trivers was last employed by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Department and retired with over forty years of service.He leaves to cherish his memories are one son, Joseph Trivers Jr of Gretna, Virginia; one sister, Hollis Tyler of Williamsburg, Virginia; two stepchildren, Matthew Younger of Gretna, Virginia and Keri S. McWilliams of Snellville, Georgia; the mother of his son, Margretta Trivers of Danville, Virginia; a devoted niece, Deidre Tyler of Williamsburg, Virginia, and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside rites for Mr. Trivers will be conducted on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Dr. Doris H. Morrison, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.