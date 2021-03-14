Joseph Richard Carter
Joseph Richard Carter, 86, of Greenwood, S.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1934 in Halifax County, Va., the son of the late Edward and Cornelia Crane Carter.
Joe was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Joe was a Navy veteran who worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 37 years after his military service. Joe married the love of his life, Frances Hemphill Carter, on September 28, 1954. They were married for over 50 years. Joe was an active member of Surfside United Methodist Church while he and Fran lived in Murrell Inlet, S.C. He loved singing in the church choir. He and Fran also frequently volunteered for Meals on Wheels and they loved supporting their local Habitat for Humanity. Joe never met a strange. His huge smile and infectious laugh enabled him to make friends wherever he went. While Fran was alive, they enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, going to the movies, and dancing together.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Carter; his sisters, Jewel and Mildred Carter; and his beloved wife, Frances H. Carter.
He is survived by his daughter, Pam Barnes and husband, Charles and his son, Steven Carter and fiancé, Rhianna Yates. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Noah Carter, Rachel Carter, Joe Barnes and Nick Barnes. He has two great-grandchildren, Hudson Barnes and Violet Barnes. He will so be missed by many nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
The family suggests that if you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to your local Habitat for Humanity, local Food Bank or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
