Joseph Goodman
June 23, 1945 - March 31, 2022
Joseph Daniel "Danny" Goodman of Providence, N.C., departed this life on March 31, 2022, after a courageously fought battle with cancer.
Danny was born on June 23, 1945, to the late Roy and Catherine Goodman. He was raised in Pelham, where he made his home for many years before moving to Providence, where he spent the remainder of his life. Danny was known as a kind man who would do anything he could to help anyone in need.
Danny retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after approximately 30 years of hard work. Danny was a member of Central Boulevard Church of God, where he served as a Bishop for many years. Danny was blessed with two daughters, Angela Goodman Barnwell (Francis) and Shannon Goodman Barbour (Lacy).
He married Maggie Horne New in October of 1988, which further blessed him with two sons, Tony New (Norine) and Steve New (Kim). In addition to his wife and children, survivors include one sister, Ruth Powell (Ray); one brother, Raymond Goodman (Nancy); seven grandchildren, Christina Payne (Robert), Justin New (Adrian), Stacie Goodman Tilley (David), Chelsea Dobson, Morgan Barbour, Alison Barbour, and Makala New; and eight great-grandchildren, Maya Payne, Layla Payne, Roman Payne, Maynard Jackson, Luna Jackson, Phoebe Tilley, Mason New, and Aria New. In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Goodman and Neal Goodman.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Authoracare Burlington Office would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please send to 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215, phone number 336-532-0100.
Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Mount Hermon Chapel on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Meadows and Minister Kenneth Barns. The family will also be receiving friends at the residence.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Norris Funeral Services LLC
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 2, 2022.