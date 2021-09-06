Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Lee Petty Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Joseph Lee Petty Jr.

Joseph Lee Petty Jr. of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Virginia. He was born on July 5, 1949, in Pittsylvania County to the late Lois Womack Petty and the late Joseph Lee Petty Sr. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Walden Petty.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Teresa Petty; his brothers, Van H. Petty Sr. (Joanne) and Garrett R. Petty (Beatrice); his sisters-in-law, Lisa Walden, Joyce Wilson (Gary), Penny Walden, and Esther Bowman; brother-in-law, Charlie Walden Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Vann Petty eulogizing. A visitation will be held from 3 until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Sep
6
Interment
Highland Burial Park
VA
Sep
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.