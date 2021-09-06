Joseph Lee Petty Jr.
Joseph Lee Petty Jr. of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Virginia. He was born on July 5, 1949, in Pittsylvania County to the late Lois Womack Petty and the late Joseph Lee Petty Sr. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Walden Petty.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Teresa Petty; his brothers, Van H. Petty Sr. (Joanne) and Garrett R. Petty (Beatrice); his sisters-in-law, Lisa Walden, Joyce Wilson (Gary), Penny Walden, and Esther Bowman; brother-in-law, Charlie Walden Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Vann Petty eulogizing. A visitation will be held from 3 until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 6, 2021.