Joseph Bill Sanford Sr.
Joseph W. "Bill" Sanford Sr., 91, of Danville, Va., died on Saturday, February 22, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Danville after a decline in health for the past few years.
Bill was born in Henrico County, Va. on April 14, 1929, a son of the late Purcell Bertran Sanford and the late Mary Louise Butler. He had lived in the Danville area since 1967 where he worked for the former C&P Telephone Company, until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church where he served as an audio technician. He was a veteran of the United States Marines who proudly served his country in the Korean War.
On April 30, 1953, he married Lois Richie Sanford, who predeceased him on September 27, 2011.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph W. Sanford Jr. and wife, Marietta, of Danville and Nelson B. Sanford and wife, Lori, of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Leslie Ingram and husband, David, of the Brosville community; four grandchildren, Jennifer Ingram Moss and husband, Jayson, Matt Ingram and fiancée, Mirina Baylee Stephens, Will Sanford and wife, Leigh, and Ryne Sanford; and three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Moss, Bryson Moss, and McKinley Jane Ingram.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased a daughter, Robin G. Powell; and a sister, Shirley Palmer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Custer and Pastor Duane Blevins. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday night at the church from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 523 Park Ave, Danville, VA, 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Sanford family.
