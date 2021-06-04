Menu
Joseph Odell "Joe" Smith Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Officer Funeral Home, PC - East Saint Louis
2114 Missouri Avenue
East Saint Louis, IL
Joseph Odell Smith Sr.

October 21, 1946 - May 21, 2021

Joseph Odell Smith was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, October 21, 1946 and passed on May 21, 2021.

He was fondly known as Joe. He attended Attucks Grade School, Rock Jr. High and graduated from East St. Louis High School. In school, Joe took up boxing, ran track and played football. He went on to attend college at North Carolina Central on a football scholarship. At NCCU, he met and married Arnettle Rainey. To that marriage two children were born. Joe moved to Danville and was hired at Goodyear. He was employed there for 30 plus years before retiring in 2001. Afterwards, he moved back to East St. Louis and became a member of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Joe will be loved and missed.

Left to celebrate his life are his two children, Joseph (Tanya) Smith Jr. of Culpeper, Va., and LaChanda (Mark) Lawrence of Nashville, Tenn.; one sister, Sonja Worth of Creve Coeur, Mo.; two brothers, Dr. Tyrone (Karen) Smith of Belleville, Ill., and Kirby Smith of Nashville, Tenn., six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist in East St. Louis Ill. (Officer Funeral Home-presiding)

Officer Funeral Home

2114 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62205
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Service
New Bethel Missionary Baptist
East St. Louis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Officer Funeral Home, PC - East Saint Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of the passing of Joe.
Howard Johnson
November 5, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. May they be comforted and at peace.
Brenda Banks
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sincere condolences and prayers to the entire family...love to all.
Neeta Tewari
Family
June 6, 2021
Prayers and sympathy for Joe´s family. May he Rest In Peace. I pray that God will comfort his family and friends.
Harold Smith
Friend
June 6, 2021
JJ and Lashanda sinding my Sincerest Condolences .... What A Great Always Man I know as Your Father ..... LoveAlways Mr. SMITH!!! Rest NPower!!!
Recus-Devon Carter
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Wilford & Tanya Livers
June 4, 2021
Joe was a good employee and I remember him well. Rest in Peace. GOD BLESS!!
Darrell Finney
June 4, 2021
