Joseph Odell Smith Sr.



October 21, 1946 - May 21, 2021



Joseph Odell Smith was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, October 21, 1946 and passed on May 21, 2021.



He was fondly known as Joe. He attended Attucks Grade School, Rock Jr. High and graduated from East St. Louis High School. In school, Joe took up boxing, ran track and played football. He went on to attend college at North Carolina Central on a football scholarship. At NCCU, he met and married Arnettle Rainey. To that marriage two children were born. Joe moved to Danville and was hired at Goodyear. He was employed there for 30 plus years before retiring in 2001. Afterwards, he moved back to East St. Louis and became a member of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Joe will be loved and missed.



Left to celebrate his life are his two children, Joseph (Tanya) Smith Jr. of Culpeper, Va., and LaChanda (Mark) Lawrence of Nashville, Tenn.; one sister, Sonja Worth of Creve Coeur, Mo.; two brothers, Dr. Tyrone (Karen) Smith of Belleville, Ill., and Kirby Smith of Nashville, Tenn., six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist in East St. Louis Ill. (Officer Funeral Home-presiding)



Officer Funeral Home



2114 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62205



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.