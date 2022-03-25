Joshua Herndon
September, 22, 1983 - March 22, 2022
Joshua Lee "Josh" Herndon, age 38 of Chatham, Va. passed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Josh was born on September 22, 1983, in Danville, Va. to Cathy Murphy Gregory and the late Jackie Ray Herndon.
He was a faithful member of Hope Church, and he found joy in sharing his testimony and his love for Jesus with others. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends. He was employed at Columbia Forest in Chatham, was talented in so many ways, and enjoyed leather working. Most of all, Josh will always be remembered for the deep love, and dedication he held for his wife and daughter, "his girls".
He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Kitzmiller Herndon; his daughter, Hazley Kaye; siblings, Cole Herndon, Travis Gregory (Sara), Melissa Smith (Eric), Jessica Hedrick (Jody), Eugene Gregory (Mandy); grandmother, Joan Murphy; special brother-in-law, Blake and Katie and their children, Owen and Ryder and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Adell Holley Herndon, and Robert Lee Herndon.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2 until 3:45 p.m. at Hope Church, 1118 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Va. A funeral service will be held at Hope Church on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Brian Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at the Herndon Family Cemetery. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Josh's dad, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street 11th floor New York, NY 10038.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, VA is respectfully serving the Herndon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 25, 2022.