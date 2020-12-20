Joyce Morris Lewis
May 31, 1946 - December 18, 2020
Mrs. Joyce Morris Lewis, age 74, of Danville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 18, 2020, at UNC Rockingham, in Eden, N.C.
She was born on May 31, 1946, in Danville, Va., to the late Richard Morris and Mabel Ferrell Morris.
Before her retirement, Mrs. Lewis worked in the financial aid office at Danville Community College. Previously, she worked at Jon Bill before they closed. She was a member of Community Baptist Church on Iris Lane in Danville, VA. Mrs. Lewis was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Nama and as momma Lewis to her daughter, Anne Marie's friends. The love of her life was her family, and her church family.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie Jones and significant other, Frank Kyles III; grandchildren, Casey Price (Amanda), Victor Gunnell Jr., Waylon Gunnell (Vanessa Rose), Mary Jackson, Lisa Love, and Cathy Reid; great-grandchildren, Christian Price, Caitlin Price, Abigail Robertson, Brooklyn Price, Ashlynn Price, Amayia Price, Victoria Love, Melody Gunnell, Ariel Gunnell, Zachary Alverson, Robert Jackson, Catherine Jackson, Emily Jackson, Anthony Craddock, Christina Love, Hollie Rose, Blake Hedricks, Breanna Reid, and Alivia Reid; brother, Larry Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Lewis; daughter, Faye Lewis; and brothers, Charles Morris Sr., Richard Morris, and Michael Morris.
A celebration of Mrs. Lewis' life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Community Baptist Church on Iris Lane in Danville, Va., with Pastor Ray Mintz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Lewis family.
