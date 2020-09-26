Joyce Parsons NoonkesterApril 14, 1950 - September 23, 2020Joyce Parsons Noonkester, age 70, of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after several months of declining health. A private graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Ryan Riley presiding. Joyce was born in Danville on April 14, 1950. She was a former member of Shermont Baptist Church; more recently, she was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Richmond. She was predeceased by her mother, Sarah Parsons Hall, and her father, William Thomas Parsons. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry Lee Noonkester, and her sister, Sandra Farr (Roger), as well as numerous cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews. Joyce always cherished her family, and late in life, she particularly treasured time spent with her grandnieces, Lorelei Farr and Emma Dwyer. Joyce also had a deep affection for animals, especially her beagle, Luci. Joyce never met a stranger, and her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ was always the foremost topic of conversation. In her hometown of Richmond, where she lived for over 40 years, Joyce built a network of friends and confidantes, who witnessed daily her compassion for others and her faith in God. That faith never wavered, even as her physical health deteriorated. Through the years, Joyce was a fervent supporter of missionaries, frequently sending gifts overseas to those doing the work of the Lord abroad.There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Ryan Riley officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the missions fund at Shermont Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia. Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Avenue, will respectfully serve the family.