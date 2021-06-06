Juanita Hall Easley
Ellen Juanita Hall Easley, 96, of Danville, Va., passed away of Friday, June 4, 2021. The daughter of the late Luther Tinsley Hall and the late Lillie Moorefield Hall, she was born in Danville, Va., on May 4, 1925. On June 14, 1947, she married the late James Newton Easley, her husband of 69 years.
She was also predeceased by their son, James (Jim) Easley Jr., and her brothers, Randolph L. Hall, Kenneth T. Hall, and Wallace V. Hall; and her sister, Hilma H. Garrett. She was also predeceased by a great-granddaughter.
Nita is survived by a son, John H. Easley and his wife, Gayle M. Easley, of Belews Creek, N.C., and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hall of Danville. Surviving grandchildren are Joy Easley and husband, Eric Arroyo, of Duvall, Wash.; Benjamin Easley and wife, Ashley, of Maui, Hawaii; Miriam Villacian and husband, Gene, of Lacey, Wash.; and John H. "Johnny" Easley Jr., of Belews Creek, N.C. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
A graduate of George Washington High School in 1943 and Averett College in 1945, she then returned to Averett when it became a four-year college in 1969, graduating in 1971, summa cum laude. She also had library science classes from UVA.
Nita's years of employment included five years at Virginia Carolina Electric (now Womack Electric), eight years as secretary at Woodberry Hills Elementary, and 19 years as Technical Processes Librarian at Averett College (now university). After enjoying retirement for eight years, she served as volunteer secretary at Moseley Memorial UMC for 13 years.
She was a lifetime member at Moseley Memorial UMV, except for two years when she and her family lived in North Carolina. Positions held at Moseley included teacher in the Primary Department, UMW President, UMW Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, and Financial Secretary.
A visitation will held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Townes Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel followed by a burial at Highland Burial Park.
The family suggest that donations be made to Concord United Methodist Church and God's Pit Crew.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Easley family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.