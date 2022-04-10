Judy Hoskins
October 30, 1947 - April 7, 2022
Judy Williams Hoskins, 74, entered into her heavenly home on April 7, 2022 . She was born on October 30, 1947, in Danville, Va., to the late Garnatta Pruitt Williams and the late Lawrence A. Williams. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Hoskins.
Judy was a member of North Main Baptist Church and was also a member of Kings Sunday School Class. She was a supervisor at Dan River Mills Inc. for 36 years upon her retirement.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Terry Wayne Hoskins of Oklahoma, and Lee Hoskins (Lynn) of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, Lawrence Williams Jr. (Mary) of Danville, Va.; sister, Sandra Williams of Greensboro, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Haley Hoskins, Jake Hoskins, and Brandon Hoskins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by a brother, Clarence Williams.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. A funeral will follow the visitation, on Monday, at 2 p.m. at Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va., with Pastor Fred Unger officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hoskins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Norris Funeral Services Inc.
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 10, 2022.