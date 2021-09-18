Judy Elaine House Wood



October 24, 1945 - September 15, 2021



Judy Elaine House Wood, age 75 of Fries, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Twin County Regional Hospital.



Elaine was born in Wilson North Carolina on October 24, 1945 to Hobart T. and Hilda Massengill House.



She is survived by her husband, Craig Wood of Fries Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Jordana and Robert Burchett of Reidsville, North Carolina; sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Pilkington of McLeansville, North Carolina; Christopher and Beth Wood of Danville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Marissa Burchett; Timmy Burchett; Ava Wood and Gracie Wood.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Please add in lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the Fries Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 9 Fries, Virginia 24330



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 18, 2021.