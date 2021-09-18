Judy Elaine House Wood, age 75 of Fries, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Elaine was born in Wilson North Carolina on October 24, 1945 to Hobart T. and Hilda Massengill House.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Wood of Fries Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Jordana and Robert Burchett of Reidsville, North Carolina; sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Pilkington of McLeansville, North Carolina; Christopher and Beth Wood of Danville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Marissa Burchett; Timmy Burchett; Ava Wood and Gracie Wood.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please add in lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the Fries Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 9 Fries, Virginia 24330
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 18, 2021.
Caig, just saw Elaine's obit in Danville paper. Very sorry for your loss. Your in my prayers and thoughts.
Rick Durham
October 11, 2021
Elaine was a friend and classmate when we lived in Selma, NC. We are so sorry for your loss. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love and Blessings, Brenda Price Wilson Greensboro, NC
Brenda Price Wilson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Elaine was a neighbor, classmate & friend in Selma, NC. We shared many fun memories over the years. I extend my sincere sympathy, thoughts & prayers to each of you. Sincerely, Elaine Price Byrd
Elaine Price Byrd
Friend
September 22, 2021
My Love & Prayers are with you all..Elaine was a friend of mine during our years at Selma High School..Always Happy & Sharing her Beautiful Smile with others..Heaven Grows More Precious Daily..Cherish Your Memories.
Teresa Hargis
Friend
September 22, 2021
Elaine and I graduated from Selma High School in the class of 1964. I will always have sweet memories of our times spent together. She will be missed.
Nancy Bond Oldham
Classmate
September 21, 2021
Elaine was a good friend & neighbor when we were children. We went to the same church & school & I do have fond memories of her. I remember her writing poetry when we were kids, playing her piano at home & singing really loud. We were both also on the cheering squad in high school. I pray her family will find comfort & peace from our loving God as I know they will miss her greatly.
Evelyn (Hines) Lundy Lundy
Friend
September 21, 2021
Elaine was a great friend in high school. she was always willing to help anyone who was in need.
dennis crocker
Classmate
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry to read this. I have known your mom for years since she lived in Selma,NC. We made contact again thru FB. Her mom, Hilda Gray and father, Hobart were good friends with my parents. God be with you and the family. Prayers.
Jackie Holloman Lee
Friend
September 20, 2021
Chris & Beth, keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Bobby &Linda Cadieux
Friend
September 19, 2021
We miss you Mama!!
Chris Wood
Family
September 18, 2021
So saddened to hear this news. My deepest sympathy to each of you!
Cheryl Grindstaff
Friend
September 17, 2021
Craig , my sympathies to you and your family, God bless
Rocky Hester
September 16, 2021
Elaine, you incredible, brilliant woman....you and Craig were perfect together....I know you're watching...you are very much loved.
Mary Morris
Family
September 16, 2021
She was such a dear, funny person. She always brought a smile to my face and most of the time we were in stitches. I loved her dearly. Craig I am so sorry and I know that feeling of loss. Praying for God's comfort for you and your family.
Patricia Barker
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Elaine. I pray that sweet memories will comfort you during the days ahead.
Emma Underwood
Friend
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gary and Tracy Sumner
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers for Craig and all the family! May God give you comfort and peace as only He can! "Speck" and Shirley Hill