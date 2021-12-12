Julian Carson Womack III
J.C. "Carson" Womack III, 84, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sovah Health after a decline in health for several years.
Carson was born in Danville on October 18, 1937, to Martha Cecile Cox Womack and J.C. "Spinks" Womack.
He lived his entire life in the Danville area but spent many happy times during childhood on his grandfather's farm in Caswell County.
He attended George Washington High School and graduated with the Class of 1956. He enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1963 and served in Korea.
After the war, he became an Auctioneer and member of the Danville Fire Department. He also worked for Shields Auction Realty as a Real Estate Broker, Appraiser and Auctioneer for over 40 years. His auctioneering skills remained intact even in declining health, and he could still perform on the spot when asked.
Carson is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lorraine P. Womack of Danville; children, Lincoln Koontz (Jennifer) of Newland, N.C. and their children, Emily, Andrew, Ember and Eyrie, Logan Koontz (Sarah) of Danville and Lorien Deaton (Michael) of Greensboro, N.C., and their son, Rowan. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Louis Michael Tate; his nieces, Lynne Michelle Saiz (Greg) and Jennifer Leigh Tate all of Bluffton, S.C.; first cousin, Louis Armistead Womack and his son, Oscar Womack (Ann-Christine) and their children, Louella and Armistead of Lund, Sweden.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Ellen Womack Tate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Pit Crew or Toys for Tots.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Womack family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 12, 2021.