Justine Ferrell Barber
Justine Barber, a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Born in Danville, Virginia, on February 10, 1927, Justine was one of four daughters of Annie and Baxter Ferrell. A self-described tomboy, as a child she preferred sports, skating and climbing trees. Like many of her generation, she found love at a young age and eloped at 17 with Robert J. Barber Jr. Following a honeymoon by Greyhound bus that was a tale for the ages, the couple briefly lived in Danville. Before the age of 20, they moved with their newborn son to Ft. Worth, Texas, where Robert pursued his seminary education and call to ministry, and the family grew by two daughters. Justine fell in love with all things Texas, including Mexican food. Her enchiladas were a family favorite! Nearly two decades later, the family returned to Danville where R.J. pastored his late father's church, the Baptist Tabernacle. Shortly after their return to Virginia, they welcomed the arrival of their third daughter.
Beautiful, wise and steadfast, Justine lived life with a positive spirit, grounded by her deep faith. A woman of many hobbies and talents, she was a master seamstress, embroidering her signature tea towels until becoming ill in mid-2021. In the last years of her life, Justine enjoyed visiting with family, working puzzles, embroidering, and watching her favorite sports on TV—basketball and golf. She had two weekly rituals—her Saturday night ride to get a hotdog and Wednesday "salon days" where she would visit her dear friend and hairdresser of 45 years, Ann Shackleford. Justine was blessed with many caring friends and neighbors who brightened her days with surprise visits, flowers, meals, homemade breads and donuts! A lifelong dog lover, she was all smiles when her grand dog Brody bounded into the house.
Justine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, the Rev. R.J. Barber Jr. (2018); her daughter, Jan (2016); and her son, Bobby (2011). She is survived by her sister, Francine Martin (Wayne) of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughters, Sharon Korolija (Milorad) of Charlottesville, Va.; Susie Williams (Kivett) of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Vicki Barber of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Robby Barber (Corine) and their daughter, Haley; Courtney Phillips (Bryan) and their children, Addison and Alexander; Nathan Mancini, David Mancini, Suzanne Mancini, Madison Williams, Miles Williams, Julian Farro and Lydia Farro.
The family gives special thanks to Justine's loving and devoted caretakers, Yvonne Shelton and Cynthia Russell. They are truly angels on earth and were of immense support to Justine and her family, especially during the last nine months. The family offers a sincere thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Hospice for the care and guidance provided to Justine throughout her illness. While Justine will be deeply missed, we are comforted in the knowledge that she was welcomed Home with this greeting, "Well done, my good and faithful servant".
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Townes Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.