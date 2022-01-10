Menu
Justine Ferrell Barber
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Justine Ferrell Barber

Justine Barber, a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Born in Danville, Virginia, on February 10, 1927, Justine was one of four daughters of Annie and Baxter Ferrell. A self-described tomboy, as a child she preferred sports, skating and climbing trees. Like many of her generation, she found love at a young age and eloped at 17 with Robert J. Barber Jr. Following a honeymoon by Greyhound bus that was a tale for the ages, the couple briefly lived in Danville. Before the age of 20, they moved with their newborn son to Ft. Worth, Texas, where Robert pursued his seminary education and call to ministry, and the family grew by two daughters. Justine fell in love with all things Texas, including Mexican food. Her enchiladas were a family favorite! Nearly two decades later, the family returned to Danville where R.J. pastored his late father's church, the Baptist Tabernacle. Shortly after their return to Virginia, they welcomed the arrival of their third daughter.

Beautiful, wise and steadfast, Justine lived life with a positive spirit, grounded by her deep faith. A woman of many hobbies and talents, she was a master seamstress, embroidering her signature tea towels until becoming ill in mid-2021. In the last years of her life, Justine enjoyed visiting with family, working puzzles, embroidering, and watching her favorite sports on TV—basketball and golf. She had two weekly rituals—her Saturday night ride to get a hotdog and Wednesday "salon days" where she would visit her dear friend and hairdresser of 45 years, Ann Shackleford. Justine was blessed with many caring friends and neighbors who brightened her days with surprise visits, flowers, meals, homemade breads and donuts! A lifelong dog lover, she was all smiles when her grand dog Brody bounded into the house.

Justine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, the Rev. R.J. Barber Jr. (2018); her daughter, Jan (2016); and her son, Bobby (2011). She is survived by her sister, Francine Martin (Wayne) of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughters, Sharon Korolija (Milorad) of Charlottesville, Va.; Susie Williams (Kivett) of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Vicki Barber of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Robby Barber (Corine) and their daughter, Haley; Courtney Phillips (Bryan) and their children, Addison and Alexander; Nathan Mancini, David Mancini, Suzanne Mancini, Madison Williams, Miles Williams, Julian Farro and Lydia Farro.

The family gives special thanks to Justine's loving and devoted caretakers, Yvonne Shelton and Cynthia Russell. They are truly angels on earth and were of immense support to Justine and her family, especially during the last nine months. The family offers a sincere thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Hospice for the care and guidance provided to Justine throughout her illness. While Justine will be deeply missed, we are comforted in the knowledge that she was welcomed Home with this greeting, "Well done, my good and faithful servant".

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Townes Funeral Home. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Watson
January 16, 2022
Remembering, with love.
Rhonda, John and Pat
January 12, 2022
Pat W, Rhonda and John
January 12, 2022
Peg and David Hughes
January 12, 2022
Sharon and Susie and family so very sorry to hear about your Mom. A very special lady and I know you will miss her but she is walking the streets of gold and I know she is Happy and wouldn´t come back . Prayers for all of you
Janet Branch Soyars
January 11, 2022
Sharon and Susie, Praying for you. Your mother was so sweet, kind, and encouraging to me. She was a beautiful. valiant Christian.
Donna Hunley Miller
Friend
January 11, 2022
Deepest sympathy on Mrs. Barber's passing. She was a lovely and faithful lady. Prayers for the entire family for comfort and peace.
Peg Hughes
January 11, 2022
My love and prayers are being sent to you all. Justine was the finest lady anyone could ever know. We all loved her and I know Bro. Bob was waiting with open arms to welcome her to the streets of gold. They were the most precious couple I ever knew in my life. God bless you all and I pray you have the strength and grace to get through the loss of this wonderful LADY.
Penny Luffman
Other
January 11, 2022
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. While she will be missed by many, I know there is a joyous reunion happening in heaven. She was always a kind and generous aunt. All my love to Sharon and Susie and their families.
Mary Blankenship Eanes
Family
January 11, 2022
Mrs. Barber was a wonderful lady! My condolences to the entire family.
Carroll Owen
January 11, 2022
Justine added so much to our lives. We loved her dearly and will miss her severely. Thoughts, love and prayers for the Family.
Wayne and Francine Martin
Family
January 10, 2022
My condolences to my family members for the loss of such a wonderful woman. Her mother was my aunt. I am confident that she has been reunited with her husband in heaven.
John Richardson
January 10, 2022
Justine was a beautiful woman with such a sweet spirit. I will always holda special place in my heart for her and Bob. I will cherish the love and laughter I shared with them. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Gail Rising
January 10, 2022
Stan Knick III
January 10, 2022
In my younger years, Aunt Justine was an iconic figure in our extended family, both in Fort Worth and later in Danville. Her smile and her attitude were warm and giving, and her cooking was always welcome. I loved Justine then, and even though I have not spent much time with her in more recent years, I will always love her. She was hot chocolate on a freezing cold night. I know our Lord welcomes her home at last. Into Your hands, O merciful Savior, we commend Your servant Justine. Acknowledge, we humbly beseech You, a sheep of Your own fold, a lamb of Your own flock, a sinner of Your own redeeming. Receive her into the arms of Your mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and into the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen.
Stan Knick III
Family
January 10, 2022
Oleida Edge
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Prayers for you and family. Oleida Edge
Oleida Edge
January 10, 2022
What a precious sweet lady. Reunited now with her dear husband and children. Prayers for comfort and peace in the days ahead
April McBride Fulcher
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mrs. Barber. May God bless you and give you peace now and in the days to come.
Linda Beale Porter
Other
January 10, 2022
Sharon, Susie, and family. I am very sorry to hear about your mom's passing. Please know that your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Your mom was such a loving and caring person. I remember running into her at the mall several years ago. I went up to her and let her know who I was, She was so excited to see me and thank me for speaking to her. We talked for a bit. I will always remember your mother as a sweet, caring, and thoughtful lady! She always had a beautiful smile!
Lori Haynes Collins
Other
January 10, 2022
My deepest condolences to family, she was always so kind and always had kind words for everyone never met a stranger. She was a Blessing everyone she met. I will always cherish my memories of her in my early years from church.
Peggy Jo Parsons
Other
January 10, 2022
I will cherish all the wonderful memories of time I was able to spend with Justine and Bob , She will be greatly missed.
Ray Rising
Friend
January 10, 2022
My lovely cousin has gone home to be with her Lord and her waiting husband R.J. God speed Justine. Prayers for all of our family.
Marilyn Ball
January 10, 2022
My prayer to all the family my heart and prayers are with you but I believe she's free from pain and in peace and not with the lord
Wanda Hackney
Other
January 9, 2022
What a beautiful obituary. It is difficult to add to what has already been said except to say how much I loved Justine. She was such a Godly example to me and for that I will be forever grateful. I know she is no longer suffering but rejoicing with the Lord and her loved ones. Looking forward to seeing her again one day. But for now I'm praying for her family and friends.
Janet Teague Hullender
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results