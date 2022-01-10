In my younger years, Aunt Justine was an iconic figure in our extended family, both in Fort Worth and later in Danville. Her smile and her attitude were warm and giving, and her cooking was always welcome. I loved Justine then, and even though I have not spent much time with her in more recent years, I will always love her. She was hot chocolate on a freezing cold night. I know our Lord welcomes her home at last. Into Your hands, O merciful Savior, we commend Your servant Justine. Acknowledge, we humbly beseech You, a sheep of Your own fold, a lamb of Your own flock, a sinner of Your own redeeming. Receive her into the arms of Your mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and into the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen.

Stan Knick III Family January 10, 2022