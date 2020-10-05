Karl Maurice McCullough
Karl Maurice McCullough, 50, of 302 Starmont Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1970, in Danville, Va., the son of Morris Edwards Williams Sr. and Gladys Elaine McCullough.
The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Klinique McCullough, 105 Shannon Drive, Danville, Va., and the decedents resident, 302 Starmont Drive, Danville, Va.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 p.m., from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required.
