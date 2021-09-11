Katherine Pool Conner
Katherine Marie Pool Conner passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care.
She was born in Brookneal, Virginia, on December 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Audrey Caroline King and John Burroughs Pool Sr. She was married to the late Emery Watts Conner.
Katherine was known for her prayer closet ministry, praying for innumerous people and sharing God's word with all that she met until the last few days of her life. She taught Sunday school for many years and worked with the children's choir. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church until she moved to Danville, where she became involved in the Roman Eagle church services. She was an excellent cook, who loved to cook for her family and friends. Above all, she loved the Lord and her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 15 siblings and her grandson, Lee Fuquay.
She is survived by a sister, Pat Burnham; her children, Wayne Conner (Cathy), Grey Conner (Diane), Joyce Fuquay (David), and Mitch Conner (Sandra); eight grandchildren, James Conner (Angie), Kim Haymore (Ron), Stephanie Jackson (Jay), Ashley Branch (Travis), Thomas Fuquay, Holley Conner, Kristen Fuquay, and Matthew Conner; eight great-grandchildren, Brooke (Ernest), Blake, Ashton, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Abby, Ellie, and Nate; one great great-grandson, Kayson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Doug Barber and the Reverend Daniel Whitt officiating.
Burial will be held 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, South Boston, with the Reverend Travis Branch and Mitchell Conner officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Roman Eagle for their exceptional love and care during her illness.
Memorials may be made to God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Conner family. Online condolences may be made at www.towesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2021.