Katherine Alice Willis



December 29, 1968 - March 24, 2022



Katherine Alice Willis, age 53, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Alice was born on December 29,1968 in Danville, Virginia. She lived most of her life in Danville, and had recently moved to Asheboro, North Carolina.



Alice was predeceased by her sister, Jo-Ellen Frances Willis and her father, Jerry Kyle Willis. Alice is survived by her mother Sonja Camp Willis; brother, Tony Lee Young; sister, Joan Marie Willis; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, and most special nieces, Casey Louise Willis and Kristin Jo-Ellen Willis and nephew Cody Kyle Willis.



Alice was a graduate of Tunstall High School and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Marine Science/Biology from Eckerd College in Florida. Alice's first job was as a waitress at Ruben's Restaurant in Danville. Alice was also previously employed as a lab technician at Hickson DanChem, and had her own dog grooming business - Alice's Pet Palace- for many years in Martinsville, Virginia.



Alice enjoyed watching M*A*S*H and Star Trek; she loved her animals, concerts and long walks on the beach in Florida. More than anything Alice enjoyed and so greatly loved her two nieces Casey and Kristin. One of Alice's favorite songs was " Touch of Grey" by the Grateful Dead. Everyone play it once for Alice - walking on the beach.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 17, 2022.