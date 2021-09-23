Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Reynolds Hampton
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Kathleen Reynolds Hampton

April 28, 1943 - September 19, 2021

Kathleen Reynolds Hampton, 78, of 522 Poole Road, Pelham, N.C., passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.

Born April 28, 1943 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Reynolds and Iris Herndon Barker. She was married to the late Mike Hampton.

The family request that you leave your condolences online at www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hampton family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.