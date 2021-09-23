Kathleen Reynolds Hampton
April 28, 1943 - September 19, 2021
Kathleen Reynolds Hampton, 78, of 522 Poole Road, Pelham, N.C., passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.
Born April 28, 1943 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Reynolds and Iris Herndon Barker. She was married to the late Mike Hampton.
The family request that you leave your condolences online at www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hampton family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2021.