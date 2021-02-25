Menu
Kathleen Matherly Payne
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Kathleen Matherly Payne

May 18, 1923 - February 23, 2021

Mrs. Kathleen Matherly Payne, age 97, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at SOVAH Health Danville. She spent the last four and a half years at Brookdale Danville Piedmont.

She was born on May 18, 1923 in Pittsylvania Co., Va. to the late Benjamin Matherly and Minnie Steele Matherly. On Dec. 24, 1941, Mrs. Payne married Coleman R. Payne. They were happily married, until his death on March 17, 1997.

Mrs. Payne was a homemaker, and she attended Temple Baptist Church, as long as her health allowed her to do so.

She is survived by children, Richard L. Payne and his wife, Jane, Cathy P. McKinney and her husband, Mark, all of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew McKinney and wife, Kim, of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Beth McKinney, of Lubbock, Texas; great-granddaughter, Riley McKinney, of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, Jimmy T. Matherly, of Martinsville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Christine Matherly; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Payne was predeceased by seven sisters and five brothers.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Susan Hannah officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Payne family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home, Inc.

2025 North Main Street

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Barker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry for your lost. I know you will miss her but you know she is in a better place now. Take care.
Ronald Motley
February 25, 2021
