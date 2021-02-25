Kathleen Matherly Payne
May 18, 1923 - February 23, 2021
Mrs. Kathleen Matherly Payne, age 97, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at SOVAH Health Danville. She spent the last four and a half years at Brookdale Danville Piedmont.
She was born on May 18, 1923 in Pittsylvania Co., Va. to the late Benjamin Matherly and Minnie Steele Matherly. On Dec. 24, 1941, Mrs. Payne married Coleman R. Payne. They were happily married, until his death on March 17, 1997.
Mrs. Payne was a homemaker, and she attended Temple Baptist Church, as long as her health allowed her to do so.
She is survived by children, Richard L. Payne and his wife, Jane, Cathy P. McKinney and her husband, Mark, all of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew McKinney and wife, Kim, of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Beth McKinney, of Lubbock, Texas; great-granddaughter, Riley McKinney, of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, Jimmy T. Matherly, of Martinsville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Christine Matherly; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Payne was predeceased by seven sisters and five brothers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Susan Hannah officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Payne family.
