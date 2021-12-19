Kathryn Hughes Harper Easley
Kathryn Hughes Harper Easley passed away on December 17, 2021. She was born on July 9, 1926, to the late Beaufort Lanier Harper and Annie Hughes Harper. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Jack, of 56 years, and sisters, Nancye Donahoe, Elizabeth Yeatts, and Frances Powell.
She attended Whitmell Farmlife School and Lynchburg College and was a secretary, homemaker, and helped operate the Callands Cannery. She was active in Hollywood Baptist Church, WMU and her Sunday School Class, and Hollywood Home Demonstration Club. She was known in the community as being an excellent cook, especially for her delicious pies and lime congealed salad. She baked pies for the church, Fire Department dinners, neighbors, and family into her 90's.
She is survived by her son, John Daniel Easley Jr. (Becky) and children, Kathryn Tracy Smallwood (Wayne), Christy Luckey (Larry), John D. Easley, III (Erin) and Matthew Easley (Stephanie); son, William Lanier Easley (Mary Gail) and their children, William L. Easley,Jr. (Emily), Mary Beth Dixon (Brad) and Walter Easley; daughter, Kathryn Harper (Katie) Easley Smith (Warren) and their children, Laura Kathryn McHale (Jason) and Daniel Smith (Arly); daughter, Nancye Jo Easley Poff (Jim) and their children, John T. Poff (Morgan) and Ben Poff. and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at Hollywood Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with Pastor Terry C. St. John officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Callands Volunteer Fire Department or Hollywood Baptist Building Fund.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Chatham Chapel is serving the Easley family. Online condolences may be made at scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.