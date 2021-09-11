Kathy Ballard Cropp



September 5, 2021



Kathy Ann Ballard Cropp, 69, of Danville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She leaves behind a beloved family devastated by her loss.



To say Kathy impacted many people over the years would be an understatement of mass proportions. From her time in private practice as a family psychologist, to her time as an instructor at the National Business College, as director for Sylvan Learning Center in Danville and most recently as a restauranteur, her impact can be seen far and wide.



Unabashedly an extravert, her love of, and for, people was evident every day. At her restaurants, Me's burgers & brews and King Cropp Food, her gift of hospitality shined brightly. She made every guest feel special and "seen" at every opportunity she had to talk to them. She was also known to adopt people and welcome them into her home at all times. Her husband and children grew accustomed to seeing strangers in the house at breakfast, lunch or dinner - sometimes all three - at Kathy's invitation. Many of those strangers became friends and family who are still a part of their lives.



In addition to her love for people, Kathy had a love of gardening. Prior to becoming a restauranteur, her home garden was a show stopper. Literally. People would stop when they were walking by to gaze in awe and wonder. If she happened to be outside working at the time, those garden gazers of course received a tour of the yard. She loved talking about her plants and her methods, or lack there of, with others. Kathy was a member of the Garden Writer's Association for several years and through her contacts there was invited to create a series of podcasts for Horticulture magazine's "Garden How-To University." As a Danville Master Gardener she created, and co-hosted, the radio show "Here's the Dirt" on WBTM 1330 AM; and started the group's annual Spring to Green event.



She is survived by her best friend and husband of almost 45 years, Jim; daughters, Emily (Rodney) and Darcy (Chris); sons, Erick and Parker; and three grandsons, Avery, Asher and Jah.



The family will hold a celebration of her life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Union Church, 810 Main St., Danville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Project Literacy, 450 West Main St., Danville. Wilson Funeral Services & Cremation is serving the Cropp family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2021.