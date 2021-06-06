Keister Logan Richardson Jr.July 31, 1946 - May 22, 2021On May 22, 2021, Keister Logan Richardson Jr. DDS, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away following an 18-year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. Keister was of the Baptist faith and born July 31, 1946, to Keister Logan Richardson and Lucille Carter Richardson, who predeceased him.He and his wife Camille were college sweethearts and married 56 years. Their son, Keister III (Paula); daughter, Christy (Michael); grandsons, Kale (Keister IV), Carter, Cole and Devon; sisters, Joan Bronson and Sylvia Richardson will cherish wonderful memories of a great man.Keister was an excellent student and thoroughly enjoyed studying and learning. He attended VA Tech (VPI), University of Miami (Fla.), West Virginia University, University of Kentucky, and University of Alabama at Birmingham, receiving degrees and certificates in Dentistry, Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. He graduated 3rd in his WVU dental class of 60 plus students. He was a President of his WVU dental class and a member of OKU, National Dental Honor Society. True to form for his love of continuing education, prior to his diagnosis he was considering returning to school to study medicine.He and Camille established dental practices in Wilmington, N.C. and Stuart, Fla. He was the first Pediatric Dentist in Wilmington. He was a pioneer in dentistry office design and business marketing, with other dentists often consulting him for advice. He enjoyed visiting with other dentists and exchanging ideas and theory.After specializing in Orthodontics at UAB, he and Camille followed a dream of living in south Florida. They found a beautiful historic property in downtown Stuart on the Saint Lucie River where they could work and live. After years of playing and working in south Florida, they decided to retire early and become "snowbirds". His family is grateful for the years of early retirement that Keister and Camille were able to enjoy in good health.Over the following years, Keister and Camille traveled between homes in Bluffton, S.C., and Boothbay Harbor, Maine in their motorhomes. Keister loved their Maine summer home and the quaint community of Boothbay Harbor. In spite of his decision to retire early, he continued to volunteer in children's dentistry in the nearby town of Bath, Maine.Keister had a lifelong love of classic cars, real estate investing, his beloved pets and his wife Camille. He was exceptionally proud of his children and pleased that his daughter Christy followed his path, becoming a dentist. He also loved reminiscing about his early life in Danville and the great love he had for his sisters, parents and Aunt Frances fondly known as Aunt "Flossie". He recognized that growing up in the Fox Hollow community as the son of a store owner molded him into the man he became. He had great love and respect for area family and friends, and never forgot his roots. Although Alzheimer's ultimately took his brilliant mind, his course of life serves as a guide to his grandsons, through our memories and recollections. Anyone that knew Keister will recall a handsome, engaging, entertaining and charismatic man with a great smile and kind heart.A memorial service for Keister is planned at Norris Funeral Services, West End, Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. A visitation with family and friends will follow at Owens Farm Barn, 1251 Stoney Mill Road, from 1 until 4 p.m.The family would like to thank Harbor Cove Memory Care and Caris Hospice for their care and compassion. Keister was a true animal lover.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Danville Humane Society.