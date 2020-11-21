Reverend Kenneth D. Hall Sr.
December 21, 1936 - November 19, 2020
The Reverend Kenneth Delwood Hall Sr., age 83, of Pelham, North Carolina, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Hall was born on December 21, 1936, in Sandy Ridge, North Carolina, to the late George Hall and Pearl Wall Hall. He lived his life in Danville and Pelham where he shared his love for Jesus as a devoted Pastor at Sheldon Baptist Church until retirement. Mr. Hall also proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Hall is survived by his son, Kenneth Delwood Hall Jr. (Gail); granddaughters, Diane Toscano and Julianne Settle; grandsons, Andrew Hall, Kenneth Wayne Hall, and Jonathan Doyle Hall; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Hilda Tilley.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall was predeceased by his loving wife, Shirley Sisk Hall and son, Anthony Hall.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sheldon Baptist Church with the Reverend David Bray and the Reverend Dale Herndon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 1097.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hall family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 21, 2020.