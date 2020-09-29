Oh my second father! What a wonderful man to have shared a lifetime of memories with! Ken and Billie were just the BEST friends my Mom and Dad could have ever had! Their bond was so strong and we shared so many a Myrtle Beach trip and time at Smith Mountain Lake. The four of them tried to raise us the five of us offspring up right. I have so many wonderful memories of Ken and especially of those at West Main Baptist! He. Was. A. great. Man. My thoughts and prayers to all of those left behind who knew him and loved him. Im thankful he suffered so little and is at peace!

Lisa Greenberg Plazzo September 28, 2020