Kevin Antonio ValentineJuly 19, 1979 - October 29, 2020Kevin Antonio Valentine, 41, of 2357 Milton Hwy., Ringgold, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence.Born on July 19, 1979, in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late Elnora Reid Valentine and John Roosevel Valentine (Ruby), who survives.The family will receive friends at the residence.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with Pastor LaShawnda Reynolds, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required.Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Valentine family.