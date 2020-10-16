Kevin Gregory



It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Kevin Gregory, of Midlothian, Va. Kevin died on October 10, 2020. Kevin was born on October 22, 1978, in Danville, Va., to Jimmy M. Gregory and the late Janet Belcher Gregory.



He is survived by his father and his sister, Sylvia Gregory May (Rick).



Kevin is also survived by his sons, Riley B. Gregory and Avery F. Gregory of Oxford, N.C. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many longtime friends.



At Kevin's request, there will be no funeral service.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.