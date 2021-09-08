Kirkland "Kirk" Hastings Lashley
September 7, 2021
Kirkland "Kirk" Hastings Lashley, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
He was born in Emporia, Va., to John Edward and Katharyne Hastings Lashley, both deceased. He had two sisters, now deceased, Jane Carol Burrell and Gail Antoinette Lashley.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Norman Lashley. He is also survived by his brother, John Edward Lashley Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Bealeton, Va.
Mr. Lashley was the father of Kirkland Lashley Jr., deceased, Kimberly Sutliff and husband, Joe of Vinton, Va.; and two sons, Eric P. Lashley and wife, Kuleen, of Georgetown, Texas, and Mark G. Lashley and wife, Jennifer, of Jensen Beach, Fla.
He was grandfather to Matthew Rogers and wife, Charlotte, of Appomattox, Va., Bryce Sutliff of Roanoke, Va., Hunter Sutliff of Newport News, Va., Jace Lashley of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Kailynn Lashley of Estero, Fla., Berkeley Lashley of Georgetown, Texas, and Ellerey "Leo" Lashley of Santa Clarita, Calif. He also had three great-grandchildren, Kloie, Holly, and Camri Rogers of Appomattox, Va.
Mr. Lashley was a graduate of Bluefield College, The University of Richmond, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and earned his Doctorate from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.
Mr. Lashley served churches in Oklahoma and Virginia. His longest pastorate was at West Main Baptist Church in Danville, Va. He also served as Campus Minister and taught at Averett University in Danville, Va. His position at retirement was Executive Director of Roanoke Valley Baptist Association in Roanoke, Va.
Mr. Lashley loved to travel and had visited over 50 countries. He had gone on mission trips to Prince Edward Island, Canada, Prague, The Czech Republic, Tanzania, East Africa, Panama, Thailand, and four trips to Haiti.
He was an avid reader and woodworker. Many friends enjoy his delightful canes and walking sticks.
His Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke with Pastor Isabella Fagiani and Pastor Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. The family requests for attendees to wear face masks. Visitation with the family will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.