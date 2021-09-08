Menu
Kirkland Hastings "Kirk" Lashley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Kirkland "Kirk" Hastings Lashley

September 7, 2021

Kirkland "Kirk" Hastings Lashley, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

He was born in Emporia, Va., to John Edward and Katharyne Hastings Lashley, both deceased. He had two sisters, now deceased, Jane Carol Burrell and Gail Antoinette Lashley.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Norman Lashley. He is also survived by his brother, John Edward Lashley Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Bealeton, Va.

Mr. Lashley was the father of Kirkland Lashley Jr., deceased, Kimberly Sutliff and husband, Joe of Vinton, Va.; and two sons, Eric P. Lashley and wife, Kuleen, of Georgetown, Texas, and Mark G. Lashley and wife, Jennifer, of Jensen Beach, Fla.

He was grandfather to Matthew Rogers and wife, Charlotte, of Appomattox, Va., Bryce Sutliff of Roanoke, Va., Hunter Sutliff of Newport News, Va., Jace Lashley of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Kailynn Lashley of Estero, Fla., Berkeley Lashley of Georgetown, Texas, and Ellerey "Leo" Lashley of Santa Clarita, Calif. He also had three great-grandchildren, Kloie, Holly, and Camri Rogers of Appomattox, Va.

Mr. Lashley was a graduate of Bluefield College, The University of Richmond, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and earned his Doctorate from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.

Mr. Lashley served churches in Oklahoma and Virginia. His longest pastorate was at West Main Baptist Church in Danville, Va. He also served as Campus Minister and taught at Averett University in Danville, Va. His position at retirement was Executive Director of Roanoke Valley Baptist Association in Roanoke, Va.

Mr. Lashley loved to travel and had visited over 50 countries. He had gone on mission trips to Prince Edward Island, Canada, Prague, The Czech Republic, Tanzania, East Africa, Panama, Thailand, and four trips to Haiti.

He was an avid reader and woodworker. Many friends enjoy his delightful canes and walking sticks.

His Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke with Pastor Isabella Fagiani and Pastor Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. The family requests for attendees to wear face masks. Visitation with the family will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church
Roanoke, VA
We are so sorry for your loss, he was funny , helpful and a great neighbor.
Christina and Alan O'Hara
Friend
September 25, 2021
Barbara, I was sorry to hear of Kirk´s passing. I worked with him on the Condo Board and appreciated his calmness, politeness and excellent grasp of the various elements of the board. I enjoyed his sense of humor also. I send my sympathy to you and your family. Please take care. Pam Alderman
Pam Alderman
September 20, 2021
Linda Atkinson
September 9, 2021
Dear Barbara & Family Wayne & I are so sorry to hear of Kirk's passing. We will always cherish the memories of your beautiful home & unique Christmas trees. It is those kind of memories that keep our friends and loved ones close to us. I am sure that Kirk and Brannon have some catching up to do. Sincerely Wayne & Ruby
Ruby & Wayne Weaver
September 8, 2021
My heart felt condolences and the family. Kirk made a positive and lasting impact on me during my time at Averett. He was an outstanding campus minister and it was a pleasure to have known such a great person.
Bruce Hill
School
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Kirk's passing. Barbara, my heart goes out to you in this time of loss. I pray the peace of God will surround you and your loved ones during this time of bereavement.
Deborah Moore Clark
Friend
September 8, 2021
My condolences to such a precious family. Kirk made a big difference in my life as BSU campus minister while I was at Averett University. We had great times with BSU meetings and retreats and mission opportunities. He was always available and cared. I treasure those years. Love the Lashley family. May God give you peace and comfort and strength.
Margaret Tyree Harding
September 8, 2021
