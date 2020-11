LaDonna Bobbitt Weddle



DANVILLE, Va.



LaDonna Bobbitt Weddle, 83, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, N.C. is in charge of arrtangements.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 27, 2020.