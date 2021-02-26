Menu
Landon Wayne Holley Jr.
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Landon Wayne Holley Jr.

April 4, 1966 - February 22, 2021

On February 22, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends and following a ten-year courageous battle with appendix cancer, Landon Wayne Holley Jr. completed his earthly journey.

Born on April 4, 1966, in Danville, Virginia, Wayne was the only son of Martha Powell Doss and Landon Wayne Holley Sr. As a youth, Wayne attended Sutherlin Academy and was a 1984 graduate of GW High School. He was a member of Vandola Baptist Church, an usher, and devoted member of the children's ministry.

For 32 years, Wayne, "the original package tracker", worked for United Parcel Service. Beginning in his teenage years, Wayne was a car salesman, and later a well-known local real estate mogul.

Wayne loved people, especially children. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, he volunteered seven years as a youth sports coach for Pittsylvania County Athletics. He was indiscriminately loved and the informational go-to in our community. Whether you needed directions, life advice, or to know where to eat, Wayne was your opinionated, human google.

In addition to his parents, survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Jennifer Baker Holley; the light of his life, their son, Landon James Holley; his stepfather, Joseph Doss; sister, Brandy Holley Eastwood (Shane); stepbrother, Greg Doss (Robin); sisters-in-law, Cheryl Paige (Craig) and Patty Baker; brother-in-law, James Baker (Jana), numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel. The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 26, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Vandola Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. also held at Vandola Baptist Church, 1950 Vandola Church Rd., Danville, Va.

Online condolences can be directed to www.norrisfuneral.com. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation. https://acpmp.org/help-us/donate/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jenny
March 25, 2021
Sending love to the Holley family . May God bless you all with strength thru your loss.. In my heart Wayne will be missed dearly. What an beautiful angel he will be for jenny amd landon..
Paula irby
February 27, 2021
My Prayers to you Martha and to the family for your loss. Hold on to the Good memories, Carol Fortner
Carol Fortner
February 27, 2021
Martha and Joe, so very sorry to hear of Wayne´s passing. Much love and healing prayers for you and all the family. Remembering you in prayer, Carol and family.
Carol Hines McGuire
February 26, 2021
Brandy, my thoughts, love and prayers go out to you and your family. So very sorry to hear about Landon. Please remember you all are in our prayers. Sincerely, Daryl
Daryl Rigney
February 26, 2021
