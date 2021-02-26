Landon Wayne Holley Jr.
April 4, 1966 - February 22, 2021
On February 22, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends and following a ten-year courageous battle with appendix cancer, Landon Wayne Holley Jr. completed his earthly journey.
Born on April 4, 1966, in Danville, Virginia, Wayne was the only son of Martha Powell Doss and Landon Wayne Holley Sr. As a youth, Wayne attended Sutherlin Academy and was a 1984 graduate of GW High School. He was a member of Vandola Baptist Church, an usher, and devoted member of the children's ministry.
For 32 years, Wayne, "the original package tracker", worked for United Parcel Service. Beginning in his teenage years, Wayne was a car salesman, and later a well-known local real estate mogul.
Wayne loved people, especially children. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, he volunteered seven years as a youth sports coach for Pittsylvania County Athletics. He was indiscriminately loved and the informational go-to in our community. Whether you needed directions, life advice, or to know where to eat, Wayne was your opinionated, human google.
In addition to his parents, survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Jennifer Baker Holley; the light of his life, their son, Landon James Holley; his stepfather, Joseph Doss; sister, Brandy Holley Eastwood (Shane); stepbrother, Greg Doss (Robin); sisters-in-law, Cheryl Paige (Craig) and Patty Baker; brother-in-law, James Baker (Jana), numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel. The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 26, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Vandola Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. also held at Vandola Baptist Church, 1950 Vandola Church Rd., Danville, Va.
Online condolences can be directed to www.norrisfuneral.com
. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation. https://acpmp.org/help-us/donate/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.